Cypress Development Corp. (CYP.V) (CVE:CYP) Shares Gap Up to $0.80

Cypress Development Corp. (CYP.V) (CVE:CYP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.90. Cypress Development Corp. (CYP.V) shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 343,036 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$85.87 million and a PE ratio of -72.50.

Cypress Development Corp. (CYP.V) Company Profile (CVE:CYP)

Cypress Development Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium and zinc deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project comprising Dean and Glory claim blocks covering an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in Nevada.

