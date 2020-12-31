CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to Issue $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st.

CyrusOne has raised its dividend by 26.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CyrusOne has a payout ratio of 1,200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CyrusOne to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Shares of CONE opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CONE. ValuEngine lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

