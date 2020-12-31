Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director John T. Henderson Sells 858 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director John T. Henderson sold 858 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $17,425.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,684.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CYTK traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 786,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,796. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The company had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 468.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

