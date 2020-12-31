DAD Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, DAD has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One DAD token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $21.27 million and approximately $532,963.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.79 or 0.00292363 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00015041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00024751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.84 or 0.02013096 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

