Dai Tops One Day Trading Volume of $308.79 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Dai has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $308.79 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00039228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00294392 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00025787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $574.65 or 0.01998209 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,165,718,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,165,718,007 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.