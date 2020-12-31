Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $378.40

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $378.40 and last traded at $374.52, with a volume of 9989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $350.00.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.57. The company has a market capitalization of $547.03 million, a P/E ratio of 136.09 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 346 shares of Daily Journal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total value of $96,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $31,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,507 shares of company stock worth $4,813,300. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 123.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 55.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 670.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Daily Journal in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daily Journal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

