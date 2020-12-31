Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

DDOG stock opened at $99.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,309.23 and a beta of 1.19. Datadog has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $413,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 31,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $3,374,972.00. Insiders have sold 1,608,857 shares of company stock worth $164,444,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

