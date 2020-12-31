Datawallet (DXT) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 52.3% higher against the dollar. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $259,566.38 and $12,283.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00038955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00274925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014948 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00025091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $566.36 or 0.01969908 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet (CRYPTO:DXT) is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.