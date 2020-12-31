Datum (DAT) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. Datum has a market capitalization of $457,209.85 and approximately $173,280.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Datum has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00295937 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014957 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00026116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.98 or 0.01974095 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum (DAT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

