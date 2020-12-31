Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) VP Sells $117,240.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PLAY opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.