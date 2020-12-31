DCD Media Plc (DCD.L) (LON:DCD) Sets New 52-Week High at $264.00

Shares of DCD Media Plc (DCD.L) (LON:DCD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 264 ($3.45) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.87), with a volume of 391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 237.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 229.40.

About DCD Media Plc (DCD.L) (LON:DCD)

DCD Media Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent television production and distribution company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Rights and Licensing, and Production. The Rights and Licensing segment is involved in the sale of distribution rights, DVDs, and music, as well as publishing deals through DCD rights.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for DCD Media Plc (DCD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCD Media Plc (DCD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.