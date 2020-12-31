Dealnet Capital Corp. (DLS.V) (CVE:DLS) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Dealnet Capital Corp. (DLS.V) (CVE:DLS) shares dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 25,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 415,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 563.52, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 10.27.

About Dealnet Capital Corp. (DLS.V) (CVE:DLS)

Dealnet Capital Corp. operates as a consumer finance company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Consumer Finance and Call Centre segments. The Consumer Finance segment offers financing consumer solutions through a network of home improvement dealers. This segment develops and supports the origination, securitization, and servicing of consumer loans; and leases within the home improvement sector.

