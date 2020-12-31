Decentraland Trading 4.2% Higher This Week (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for about $0.0770 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a total market cap of $114.25 million and $9.96 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00039887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00297509 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00026644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.38 or 0.01983570 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

MANA is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,953,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,483,774,548 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.