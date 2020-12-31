Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,083.00

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $154,179.58 and approximately $5,083.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and IDEX. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00025734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00128858 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00184342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00566880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00303301 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00050052 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Token Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning was first traded on March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML . The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com

Decentralized Machine Learning Token Trading

Decentralized Machine Learning can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

