Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Hits Market Cap of $18.39 Million

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can currently be bought for about $0.0608 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $18.39 million and $322,012.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

