Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $286.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.72 and a 200-day moving average of $232.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $5,036,299.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,539,028.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $593,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,221,941 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 92,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 52,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.