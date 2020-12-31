DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Tops $3.29

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 81.4% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be bought for about $3.29 or 0.00011452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $302,380.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00028518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00128892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.26 or 0.00564941 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00161119 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00307487 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00049654 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,040,902 tokens. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

