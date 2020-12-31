DeFiChain (DFI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.98 Million

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. DeFiChain has a market cap of $581.67 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded up 62.9% against the US dollar. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00005223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiChain alerts:

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001715 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005233 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000153 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001134 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain (CRYPTO:DFI) is a coin. DeFiChain’s total supply is 674,423,478 coins and its circulating supply is 386,303,505 coins. The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain . The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io

DeFiChain Coin Trading

