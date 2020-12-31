Delhi Bank (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.85 and last traded at $34.85. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14.

Delhi Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DWNX)

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers in Delaware County, New York. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

