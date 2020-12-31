Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings. Denbury posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Denbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $2,781,192.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 1,043,866 shares of company stock valued at $24,161,248 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,554,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,324,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,311,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,231,000. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 97,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,368. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Denbury has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.84.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

