Derek T. Chalmers Sells 5,000 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,162,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CARA opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 32,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.