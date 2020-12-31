DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Million

Equities research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will announce $1.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04 million. DermTech posted sales of $1.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $5.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 million to $5.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.32 million, with estimates ranging from $7.76 million to $14.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million.

DMTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DermTech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

DMTK stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. DermTech has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $699.35 million, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $28,713.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,817.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $28,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 25,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

