Dero (DERO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.07 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. Dero has a market cap of $7.07 million and $190,685.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dero has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 91.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,458 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

