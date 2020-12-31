Desire Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16,090.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Desire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. Desire has a market capitalization of $20,829.76 and $16,090.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Desire has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,975.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $743.24 or 0.02565037 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.97 or 0.00434738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.47 or 0.01223317 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.16 or 0.00545817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.54 or 0.00219275 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

