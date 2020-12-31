Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €153.14 ($180.17).

A number of research firms have issued reports on DB1. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of ETR DB1 traded down €0.80 ($0.94) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €139.25 ($163.82). The stock had a trading volume of 189,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €136.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €148.76. Deutsche Börse AG has a 52 week low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 52 week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

