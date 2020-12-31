Devery (EVE) Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Devery has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Devery has a market capitalization of $261,360.16 and $7,891.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Devery alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00039316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.00295889 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014976 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00026143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $565.16 or 0.01977303 BTC.

Devery Token Profile

Devery (EVE) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,117 tokens. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Devery is devery.io

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.