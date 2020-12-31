Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised their price target on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,357,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $537,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,093,152 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,982,000 after acquiring an additional 598,779 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 284.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,899,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,429,000 after acquiring an additional 84,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.50. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

