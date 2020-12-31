DEX (DEX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $216,907.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. DEX has a market cap of $4.57 million and $216,907.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00028731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00128886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.89 or 0.00562918 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00159432 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.00308704 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00087490 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

