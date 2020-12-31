DIA (DIA) Tops One Day Volume of $8.20 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. One DIA token can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00004155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DIA has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. DIA has a total market cap of $33.39 million and $8.20 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00028192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00130447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00566599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00163060 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00310504 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00049914 BTC.

DIA Token Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

Buying and Selling DIA

DIA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

