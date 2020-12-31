Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

DGEAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS:DGEAF traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.40. 12,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,258. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average of $35.47. Diageo has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $42.66.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

