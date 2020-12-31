Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Tops $0.0451

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00039887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00297509 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00026644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $573.38 or 0.01983570 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

DFS is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

