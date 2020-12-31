Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter worth $458,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $624,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 18.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 270,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCOM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.73. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,234. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.85 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $51.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.