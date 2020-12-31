Dimeco (OTCMKTS:DIMC) Shares Up 1.1%

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. 523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10.

About Dimeco (OTCMKTS:DIMC)

Dimeco, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides various financial services and solutions to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, holiday club, personal money market, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposits.

