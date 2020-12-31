Dimension Capital Management LLC Buys 21,771 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.2% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 321.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 70,020 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Apple by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,720,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $202,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,263 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $5,622,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Apple by 393.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 22,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 318.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 52,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 40,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $133.72 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

