Dogecoin Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $586.43 million and approximately $105.08 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.77 or 0.00438248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000204 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 127,734,381,118 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.