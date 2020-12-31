Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 999 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19.

About Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF)

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

