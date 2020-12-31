Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F)’s (DUE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DUE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €31.32 ($36.84).

DUE stock opened at €33.40 ($39.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 62.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 1 year high of €34.18 ($40.21). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.54.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

