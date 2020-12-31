Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Tops $0.0442 on Exchanges

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $12.94 million and approximately $533,963.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00295937 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014957 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00026116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $566.98 or 0.01974095 BTC.

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,823,191 tokens. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

