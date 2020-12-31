DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.43.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,336,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,558,000 after purchasing an additional 130,185 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 272.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

