Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,452 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 361.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,381,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,897,000 after buying an additional 4,687,084 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,118,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,870,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,892,000 after buying an additional 1,541,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,710,686.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,075.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,760,158 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Dynatrace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Shares of DT stock opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $48.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.04, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

