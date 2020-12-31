Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $35,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Dynex Capital by 12.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $565,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 74.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Dynex Capital by 7.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

