Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.
Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96.
In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $35,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Dynex Capital by 12.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $565,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 74.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Dynex Capital by 7.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.73% of the company’s stock.
About Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
