DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DZS Inc. is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. DZS Inc., formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DZSI. BidaskClub upgraded DZS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on DZS from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut DZS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.20 million, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.33. DZS has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $93.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DZS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the second quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in DZS by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 734,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DZS during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DZS by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DZS by 43.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

