E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.34

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.34 and traded as low as $10.78. E.On shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 9,137 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34.

About E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

