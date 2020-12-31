e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) (LON:ETX) Shares Gap Down to $15.25

e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) (LON:ETX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.25, but opened at $14.75. e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 638,768 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £73.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 35.91, a current ratio of 36.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) (LON:ETX)

e-Therapeutics plc engages in the discovery of drugs through its proprietary network-driven drug discovery platform in the United Kingdom. It is developing two NDD-derived immuno-oncology programs, including tryptophan catabolism and immune checkpoint modulation. The company, through its subsidiary, Searchbolt Limited, develops search engine technology.

