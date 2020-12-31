Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.83

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.83 and traded as high as $13.35. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 108,745 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 31,106 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,802 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 98,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 67,275 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

