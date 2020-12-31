EBCoin (EBC) Trading 26.4% Lower Over Last Week

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. EBCoin has a market cap of $884,945.87 and $17,716.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EBCoin has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EBCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00038242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.96 or 0.00273936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014713 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00024592 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $572.50 or 0.01961272 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin (EBC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

