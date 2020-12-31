ECC Achieves Market Cap of $7.21 Million (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, ECC has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ECC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ECC has a market cap of $7.21 million and $109.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ECC alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,801.73 or 0.99914628 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00021211 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012347 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00042021 BTC.

About ECC

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2014. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ECC’s official website is ecc.network . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ECC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.