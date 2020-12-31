Eidoo Hits Market Capitalization of $43.06 Million (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Eidoo has a total market capitalization of $43.06 million and $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Eidoo has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One Eidoo token can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00040008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.00298952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00026576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $566.38 or 0.01992647 BTC.

About Eidoo

Eidoo is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 tokens. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/ . Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

