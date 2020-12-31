Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel oral therapy for the treatment of diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIDX traded up $4.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.34. The stock had a trading volume of 57,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,459. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.81 and a beta of -0.26. Eidos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Franco Valle sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $797,905.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,136.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $2,938,880.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,072 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,847 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,265. 70.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 48.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 43.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.