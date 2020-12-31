Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Trading Up 8.5%

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s share price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 465,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 443,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EIGR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $364.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 235,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.
About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.
Read More: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.