Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Trading Up 8.5%

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s share price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 465,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 443,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EIGR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $364.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 235,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

